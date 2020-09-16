Hostages 2: Divya Dutta, Dino Morea & Shweta Basu Reveal Their Best Moments From The Show

Dino Morea On His Favourite Scene

Talking about his best scene from the series Dino Morea said, "A lot of my scenes have been meticulously constructed but my personal favourite is when my character Ranbir has a final face off with Prithvi (Ronit Roy). The intensity of the moment, where they both come from different stories and are negative in a way come together, culminates to the final climax and is very special to me. When two tough guys come face to face, a lot goes down and the entire show comes to a crescendo at that moment."

Shweta Basu On Hostages 2

Talking about her best scene from the series, Shweta Basu Prasad said, "As an actor, the entire shooting experience and series was special, but when I binge watched the season, as an audience I really loved the scene between Handa and Sabha. CM Handa is Sabha's father, though he hasn't even been there with her; he is her biological father. There is something innately human about that scene, even though it is slightly awkward. What I liked the most about Hostages is that everybody is a hostage of a situation, at the end of the day it's a story of a family and how they overcome this situation."

Hostages Season 2 Is Available On Disney+ Hotstar

Having reneged on his deal to kill Chief Minister Handa, Prithvi Singh now plans to transport the CM out of the country. A turn of events takes place resulting in a firefight that attracts the attention of the police leading to Prithvi and his group being trapped in an abandoned house surrounded by the entire task force including his successor Dutt and negotiator Ayesha. Dutt wants to raid the house and get the hostages out while Ayesha wants to negotiate with the hostiles in order to ensure the safety of the hostages. Meanwhile, Prithvi's new plan is to get his wife Sabha's bone marrow transplant operation inside the abandoned building and somehow escape through the sewers. But all roads lead to an explosive climax where, in a race against time, sacrifices are made to uncover the truth and Prithvi is forced to make hard choices to save his family.

Catch Hostages 2 streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP to experience more crime, thrill and drama.