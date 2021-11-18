Squid Game Becomes Netflix's Most-Watched Show Ever, Netflix Unveils Website Listing Top Ten Titles Weekly

Earlier this week, Netflix rolled out a new website that lists its most-viewed films and series by the number of hours users spend watching them. According to the studio, people have been watching Squid Game and the new action-adventure release Red Notice the most.

Squid Game: The Korean Drama Becomes Netflix's Biggest Hit With A Worth Of Rs 6770 Crore

Earlier this year, Netflix started showing the top 10 movies and TV shows listed on the streaming platform to help users discover the most-watched content in their country or region. However, they have now unveiled a dedicated website to showcase the top 10 TV series and movies on its platform. The list can also be changed to Top English and top Non-English releases, as well as region-wise for specific weeks.

The site titled Netflix Top Ten listed Rawson Marshall Thurber's Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds has been watched for 148.7 million hours globally since its release on November 12. Red Notice, despite receiving largely poor reviews is on its way to becoming Netflix's most popular film ever. That title currently is held by the 2018 Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box, with 282 million hours viewed.

Meanwhile, in the past week, the other popular series have been season three of Narcos: Mexico, with 50.3 million hours viewed and Squid Game's first season which ranks as Netflix's most-watched title with 1.6 billion hours viewed.

Squid Game 2: Hwang Dong-hyuk Reveals Gi-hun Will Do Something For the World

Netflix will reportedly update the site every Tuesday, while the streaming giant has been selective in sharing their viewership data, it has now made some of the details accessible.