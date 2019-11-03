Rashmika Mandanna And Mahesh Babu To Lock Lips In Sarileru Neekevvaru? Deets Inside!

Rashmika Mandanna, last seen in the box office dud Dear Comrade, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, marking her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The film, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, has already grabbed plenty of attention and this is a healthy sign. Now, here is the latest sensational update about Sarileru Neekevvaru. According to reports, the movie will feature a passionate lip-lock between the 'Kodava Beauty' and 'Prince', which might prove to be a major highlight.

The lip-lock sequence will, reportedly, be shot during the Pollachi schedule. The inside talk is that it's an integral part of Sarileru Neekevvaru's plot.

Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna is no stranger to onscreen kissing. She locked lips with young hero Vijay Deverakonda in the 2018 release Geetha Govindam, and this ruffled a few feathers. It also resulted in an ugly controversy when trolls claimed that the charming diva's reel antics were responsible for her breakup with Kannada star Rakshit Shetty.

Rashmika also received flak for her kissing scenes in Dear Comrade, which too featured her as the leading lady opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Reacting to this controversy, she had said that people need to see things in the right context.

"If people can talk only about the kiss and not the entire trailer, then it only shows what people think. Actors like us merely portray fictional characters; how people take them is up to them," Rashmika had told a leading daily.

Let us hope, Sarileru Neekevvaru proves to be a controversy-free release for Rashmika.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is going through a busy phase on the work front. She will soon be seen opposite Nithiin in the much-hyped Bheeshma. The Chalo beauty will also be enthralling the Sandalwood audience with Pogaru, featuring Dhruva Sarja in the lead.

So, are you excited about Rashmika's upcoming movies? Comments, please!

Source: Tollywood.net