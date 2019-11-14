    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sarileru Neekevvaru Hindi Rights: Mahesh Babu Proves To Be No Match For Ram Charan

      Mahesh Babu, one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, is gearing up for the release of the much-hyped Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi. The film has created a fair deal of buzz among Prince fans and this suggests that things are heading the right direction. Now, here is some surprising news about Sarileru Neekevvaru. According to reports, the film's Hindi rights have fetched Rs 15.25 crore, which many feel is an impressive amount. Sarileru Neekevvaru has, however, not been able to set a record on this front, which might be a cause of worry.

      No Match For Ram Charan

      Sarileru Neekevvaru has proved to be no match for Vinaya Vidheya Rama as the Ram Charan starrer's Hindi rights were sold for Rs 22 crore.

      Mahesh Babu Fails To Beat Himself

      Sarileru Neekevvaru has also failed to beat Mahesh Babu's last release Maharshi, which raked in Rs 20 crore through its Hindi rights. It has, however, fared better than Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha (Rs 18 crore) and Bharat Ane Nenu (Rs 12 crore).

      A Setback?

      Mahesh Babu is a fairly popular name 'up North' and Hindi-dubbed versions of films such as Bharat Ane Nenu (Dashing CM Bharat) and Pokiri ( Tapori Wanted) enjoy a decent fan following. As such, many feel that Sarileru Neekevvar's Hindi rights could have fetched more.

      About Sarileru Neekevvaru

      In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer and highlights his fear of blood. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with 'Super Star'. Veteran actressVijayashanti too is a part of the cast. The buzz is that Lady Amitabh's scenes have come out quite well

      The Road Ahead..

      Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he might soon team up with KGF fame Prashanth Neel for a pan-India movie, featuring plenty of commercial elements. The inside talk is, he will also be producing the eagerly awaited flick.

      Mahesh Babu To Make His Bollywood Debut With SSMB 27

      Source: Cinejosh

      Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru mahesh babu
      Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
