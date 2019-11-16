Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser Update Is Trending On Twitter; Sneak Peek Leaves Fans Happy!

Sarileru Neekevvaru, the upcoming movie of Superstar Mahesh Babu will be hitting theatres during Sankranthi season. Meanwhile, the makers of the film came up with a very exciting update regarding the movie, which has turned out to be the talk of social media. Anil Ravipudi, who is the director of this highly-awaited film released a shot from the movie. Mahesh Babu, who plays an army officer in the movie, would be seen loading a gun in this particular sequence. The three seconds long gif has left everyone excited about and moreover, the director has confirmed that the teaser is on the way. It seems like this particular clip is from the teaser, which is in the making.

Take a look at the tweet here..

Fans have been looking forward to the film's teaser, which has the capability to take social media by storm. The response that this new update has got on Twitter rightly shows the humongous craze over the film. Reportedly, #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaser has been trending at the top spot on Twitter. Fans have shared the video under this hashtag and they are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the scintillating teaser.

Meanwhile, various rumours were doing the rounds regarding the teaser release date. Initially, speculations were rife that the teaser will be releasing on Anil Ravipudi's birthday. However, if the latest reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser will be hitting the online circuits on November 23, 2019. We have to wait for an official announcement from the team to get a clear picture of this.

At the same time, the wait is on for the songs of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Rumour has it that the team might release the first single of the movie on December 1, 2019. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the songs of this film.