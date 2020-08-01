    For Quick Alerts
      Filmmaker Sekhar Kammula’s Father Seshaiah Passes Away At 89

      Filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's father Kammula Seshaiah passed away today morning (August 1) due to prolonged illness. He was 89. The filmmaker's father had reportedly been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

      As per a report published in a leading portal, Kammula Seshaiah was not feeling well for a long time. He took his last breath at around 6 am. Seshaiah's last rites will take place at Hyderabad's Bansilal Peta cremation centre today evening. Well, it's indeed a sad moment for Kammula family.

      Seshaiah Kammula

      Sekhar Kammula's father Kammula Seshaiah had done a cameo in his filmmaker son's movies like Anand and Life Is Beautiful. He also clapped the clapperboard at the muhurat of Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. After his loss, Tollywood celebs have extended condolences to Sekhar Kammula and his family members.

      On a related note, Sekhar Kammula's next film Love Story is bankrolled by Narayandas Narang and P Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations banner, in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The film also stars Rao Ramesh, Devayani and Posani Krishna Murali in key roles.

      The music of Love Story will be composed by Pawan Ch. Cinematography and Editing departments will be handled by Vijay C Kumar and Marthan K Venkatesh respectively.

      May Kammula Seshaiah's soul rest in peace!

