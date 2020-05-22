OMG! Vivek Sagar Lashes Out At Vishwak Sen Over His Tribute To Jr NTR

On May 20, HIT actor Vishwak Sen paid tribute to his favourite actor, Jr NTR on his 37th birthday. The actor shared a special rap called 'Mass Ka Das Tribute To Mass Ka Baap', which he had claimed that had been composed by Vivek Sagar.

Some visuals of the video also showed the Brochevarevarura composer at the studio, working on the song. The short rap is written and performed by Aditya Rao Gangasani. Fans are pleased with Vishwak Sen's gesture towards Jr NTR, but Vivek Sagar is not at all happy with the same and publicaly disowned the tribute.

While lashing out at Vishwak Sen for what he had done, Vivek Sagar wrote a now-deleted comment. He said, "I'm not associated with this video - I have asked you repeatedly to get this down and you have failed to do so - you have killed the vibe of the song by making this - as an artist I'm truly disappointed with this attitude." (sic)

When Abhinav Gomatam of Ee Nagaraaniki Emaindi commented, "Rap ayindi," Vivek replied, "@a.gomatam please don't applaud this man..this was done for a film as a part of the ost..not for birthday wishes."

Abhinav claimed that he was only commenting because he liked the music composer's work. One of the meme pages came in support of Vivek, and slammed Vishwak Sen for not publicly acknowledging the composer's comment. Vivek claimed, "it's simple! It should have been release as an ost and then it's up to people to hate / love it / make videos / memes - whatever! But not put it up as a tribute to anything else - that too without my consent"(sic)

Also Read : Vishwak Sen's Rap Song 'Mass Ka Das Tribute To Mass Ka Baap' For Jr NTR; Here's When It will Release

Well, Falaknuma Das star Vishwak Sen should have taken Vivek Sagar's consent. On a related note, Vishwak will next be seen in Paagal, which is being helmed by Naresh Kuppili. The music will be composed by Radhan while the cinematography will be handled by Manikandan.

Also Read : HIT Star Vishwak Sen To Romance Miss India Telangana In Paagal?