      Prabhas 21: A Major Update On The Nag Ashwin Directorial To Be Revealed Tomorrow

      Prabhas's 21st film, the pan-Indian project has been tentatively titled as Prabhas 21. The movie, which marks the crowd-puller's first onscreen collaboration with Bollywood's most-sought-after actress Deepika Padukone, has been tentatively titled as Prabhas 21. Interestingly, the makers are all set to reveal a major update on the Nag Ashwin directorial, tomorrow.

      Recently, the production banner Vyjayanthi Films confirmed that a major update on Prabhas 21 will be out at 10 AM, on October 9, 2020. Even though nothing much has been revealed about what the update is, the sources close to the project suggest that the makers are planning to reveal the title of the Prabhas-Deepika Padukone.

      However, some other sources suggest that the team is planning to officially introduce the lead antagonist of the prestigious project. The announcement of Vyjayanthi Movies came out as a great surprise for the fans of Prabhas and Deepika, and cine-goers, as it was earlier reported that the update will be out on the Rebel Star's birthday.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 8, 2020, 21:49 [IST]
