Prabhas 21: Mahurat Ceremony Of Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone's Film To Take Place Today?

Looks like it's finally happening! The highly anticipated project of Nag Ashwin, #Prabhas21 is reportedly all set to go on floors from today with a formal mahurat ceremony. According to the latest reports, the film will be launched today (July 24) in Hyderabad with actors including Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in attendance. Although there is no official confirmation about the film's launch, the latest tweet of the legendary Bollywood actor has hinted at the mahurat ceremony, which is being speculated since long.

Bachchan's latest tweet reads, "T 3975 .. travelled .. and the mahurat of first day tomorrow.. a new film a new beginning, a new environ.. 'NEW' never fades.. it grows exponentially."

T 3975 - .. travelled .. and the mahurat of first day tomorrow .. a new film a new beginning , a new environ ..

'NEW' never fades .. it grows exponentially — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2021

Reportedly, the senior actor will be shooting for a week in Hyderabad.

Rumour has it that the film will be shot within next year with multiple schedules. Touted to be a sci-fi thriller, the Nag Ashwin-directorial also features Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. The yet-to-be-titled film was officially launched in July last year.

To be made on a humongous budget of Rs 300 crore, #Prabhas21 will have music composed by Happy Days fame Mickey J Meyer. Cinematographer Dani-Sanchez-Lopez, who earlier collaborated with Nag Ashwin for the 2018 biographical drama Mahanati will be cranking camera for the Prabhas-starrer. The film is backed by Ashwini Dutt Chalasani under his home banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

Meanwhile, Prabhas, the leading man of the film is super busy with his other forthcoming big projects including Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, Om Raut's Adipurush and Prashanth Neel's Salaar. As of Bachchan, he will next be seen in films like Jhund, Brahmastra, Butterfly, Mayday, Goodbye and The Intern remake. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone is also a part of The Intern remake. The actress also has '83, Pathan, Fighter and director Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film.