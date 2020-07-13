Sanjay Gupta Showers Praises On Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Calls It A ‘Gem’

Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2020 so far. The movie which released in January caught everyone's attention for its engaging screenplay and performances. Apart from these factors, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's music composed by SS Thaman was loved by all. Many celebs from Bollywood too praised Allu Arjun's last film and songs on social media.

Now, a popular director Sanjay Gupta is the new addition to the list. The director recently watched Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and showered love on the film. In his tweet, Sanjay Gupta regretted not watching this film in the theatre and called it a 'gem'.

The Kaabil director wrote, "#JustWatched ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO on Netflix. What a film! Pure unadulterated entertainment. Not having seen it in a full theatre will be a life long regret. Beat the pandemic blues and watch this gem asap."

After Sanjay Gupta's tweet, actor Allu Arjun also replied to the director and said that he is glad . The Stylish Star wrote, "Thank you very much Sanjay Ji ! Glad u really liked the movie . Humbled."

Moreover, Sanjay Gupta admitted that he has become a fan of Allu Arjun. The director is now looking forward to work with him. Sanjay wrote, "Brother you have no clue how completely blown away I am by your performance. You made me laugh and you made me cry. I am your fanboy for life buddy. Can't wait for an opportunity to work with you."

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is currently streaming on Netflix. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Murli Sharma, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sachin Khedekar and others in pivotal roles. After Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's grand success, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dhananjay in key roles. It's going to be the first pan-India project of Allu Arjun's career, with the movie releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

