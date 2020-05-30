SSMB27: Kannada Actor Upendra To Lock Horns With Mahesh Babu In Parasuram Directorial?

With just one day to go for the big announcement of Mahesh Babu's 27th venture, the speculation game is on regarding the cast of the film. Of lately, there were rumours that the movie will have Lavanya Tripathi essaying the second female lead opposite the Superstar. Well now, it is said that the makers of #SSMB27 are planning to rope in Kannada actor Upendra to play the antagonist in the highly anticipated movie. According to reports, the film rumoured to be a political thriller, will have a solid role for the villain, for which the actor will be approached. It is said that Mahesh Babu has given his nod to welcome the actor on board.

For the unversed, Upendra was the first choice for the role of the lead villain in Mahesh's recent outing, Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was later essayed by senior actor Prakash Raj. Well, we have our fingers crossed and wish the actor accepts the big offer, to lock horns with the reigning Superstar of Tollywood in #SSMB27. Upendra has earlier worked with Allu Arjun in the 2015 family action drama S/O Satyamurthy. The movie had him essaying the character Devaraj Naidu, which was highly appreciated.

#SSMB27, rumoured to be titled Sarkar Vaari Paata will start rolling from August and is slated to release next year. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus, the film will have Gopi Sunder composing the music.

Mahesh Babu who is currently at home spending quality time with his family amid the lockdown, is also prepping for his upcoming project with SS Rajamouli. The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in 2022, after the ace filmmaker finishes his commitment with his magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Director Koratala Siva has also announced a family entertainer with the actor.

