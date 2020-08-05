Tollywood Pop Singer Smita Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Staying At Home For 5 Months

When Coronavirus Entered Smita’s Home

Smita in the interview said that she might have gotten the infection through her electrician. The singer said, "Recently our electrician came home for some work and we later found out he had tested positive. So it's likely that we got it from him. We're now trying to focus on beating this virus and come out strong."

Development Of COVID-19 Symptoms

Smita is a fitness freak, however, she said she had not exercised for a long time. Four days ago, she did an intense workout session, which caused extreme body pain. She started feeling dehydrated and after learning about their electrician's positive report, the husband and wife decided to test themselves along with 10 others.

Smita’s Desire To Meet Her Daughter

Smita and Shanshank are missing their daughter a lot. After the couple tested positive, Smita's mother came and took her to her house in Vijayawada. She is currently taking care of her daughter Shivi. While expressing the desire to meet her daughter, Smita said, "I hope we recover soon so that I can hug my daughter again, guilt-free."

Smita Wants To Donate Plasma

Smita and her husband Shashank have expressed their wish to donate plasma after recovering from COVID-19. Well, we all know that the government is urging COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma to help infected people recover. Smita and Shashank voluntarily want to do something good for COVID-19 patients. Smita said, "It's important for us to stay positive so both my husband and I are only thinking about recovery and we can't wait to beat this virus and donate our plasma."