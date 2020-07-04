    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Top 10 Most Followed Telugu Heroes On Twitter: How Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun & Others Made It To List

      Back in a time when social media did not exist, celebrities from Telugu film industry like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chiranjeevi and others have still witnessed fans' love on a large scale. Before social media, fans used to send letters to their favourite stars, stand outside their houses, and take autographs from them. But now in the era of social media, fans can connect with their favourite stars digitally.

      Top 10 Tollywood Heroes Followed On Twitter

      Well, when we talk about social media, the first thing that comes to our mind is Twitter. Right now, almost all celebs are on Twitter and their stardom is often measured in terms of the number of followers they have. Talking about Twitter followers, recently Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu crossed 10 Million followers. Apart from him, actors like Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Pawan Kalyan and others have a good number of followers on Twitter. But have you ever thought about why they are in the list of Top 10 Most Followed Telugu Heroes On Twitter? Let's have a look:

      Mahesh Babu

      Mahesh Babu

      Mahesh Babu turned out to be the first Telugu actor who crossed 10 Million followers on Twitter. The Superstar joined Twitter in April 2010 and within 10 years, the actor managed to get a good number of followers on the micro-blogging site. All thanks to him being active on social media. Yes, Mahesh Babu always shares his opinions on every incident that happens in our country and also on social issues. He never restricts himself to one zone but likes to share his views with everyone.

      Rana Daggubati

      Rana Daggubati

      Rana Daggubati joined Twitter in February 2010. The actor made his Tollywood debut in the same year with the film, Leader. He has 6 Million followers on Twitter and it's just because of his breakthrough film, Baahubali which was released in 2015. After all, Rana made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with the film, Dum Maaro Dum. His chemistry with Bipasha Basu was loved by all but the film failed to make a good business at the box office. After that, Rana worked in several Bollywood as well as other language films. He is not that active on Twitter but due to his stardom after the Baahubali films, the actor gained many followers.

      Nagarjuna

      Nagarjuna

      Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the few Telugu actors who have worked in Bollywood as well. The actor who started his career in the late 80s has witnessed fans' love in person too. But following the trend of social media, he joined Twitter in March 2010. Nagarjuna Akkineni has 6 Million followers on Twitter. The actor is not an avid Twitter user and only voices his opinions over serious issues that happen in our society.

      Allu Arjun

      Allu Arjun

      Allu Arjun is now considered as one of the most bankable stars in the Telugu film industry. After the blockbuster success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun has become everyone's favourite. The actor joined Twitter in April 2015 and currently has 4.7 Million followers. The Stylish Star often reacts over certain issues on Twitter. He also shares updates of his films as well as others' on Twitter, which indirectly creates engagement by attracting the fans of other actors on the micro-blogging site.

      Jr NTR

      Jr NTR

      Jr NTR is currently in the news for his upcoming movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The magnum opus is considered as one of the biggest films in the history of Indian cinema. Due to the buzz surrounding the movie, Jr NTR has to be active on Twitter to share updates about the film. However, he is not an avid user of Twitter. The actor joined the micro-blogging site in September 2009 and currently has 4.2 Million followers. We hope it will increase after the RRR release.

      Pawan Kalyan

      Pawan Kalyan

      Pawan Kalyan is yet another big star who made it to the top 10 Telugu stars mostly followed on Twitter. The Power Star joined Twitter in August 2014 and within 6 years, his followers reached 3.9 Million. Well, this is because of his popularity in the Entertainment as well as the Political world. The Jana Sena Party chief has been getting immense love and respect from the masses on social media. Now, he is making a comeback into movies and we hope his followers will increase more after his upcoming film, Vakeel Saab.

      Nani

      Nani

      Nani joined Twitter in February 2012 and now has 3.7 Million followers. The actor is decently active on Twitter and prefers to keep mum over the critical issues that happen in the country. However, the biggest reason behind the rise in his followers is his film Jersey, which has been noticed by Bollywood celebs as well. Nani's performance in the film was applauded by all and interestingly, now it's going to be remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

      Nithiin

      Nithiin

      Nithiin is one of the rising stars in the Telugu film industry. His last release Bheeshma turned out to be a superhit at the box office. Nithiin joined Twitter in April 2020 and has 2.9 Million followers. The actor is in news for his wedding with Shalini which is to be held on July 26. Apart from that, he will be seen opposite Keerthy Suresh in Rang De and the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. Nithiin is very much active on Twitter and he often shares updates on his colleagues' films on his handle. That could be the major reason behind his good number of followers.

      Akhil Akkineni

      Akhil Akkineni

      Akhil Akkineni joined Twitter in May 2010 which is way ahead of his entry into movies. The actor has 2.6 Million followers on Twitter and all thanks to his dad Nagarjuna Akkineni, Brother Naga Chaitanya, sister-in-law Samantha Akkineni and mother Amala Akkineni's popularity which worked in his favour. Akhil Akkineni is decently active on Twitter and shares his family pictures as well as movie updates. He will next be seen in Most Eligible Bachelor.

      Varun Tej

      Varun Tej

      Varun Tej Konidela joined Twitter in March 2013, which is a year ahead of his entry in films. He has 2.6 Milion followers on Twitter. Varun Tej is very much active on Twitter and often shares interesting updates about his films and personal life on the site. However, he never voices his opinion over current affairs.

