Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan Is Charging Rs 50 Crore For His Comeback Film?

Pawan Kalyan is all set to make his comeback in Tollywood with Venu Sriram's directorial venture Vakeel Saab. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been damn excited to see the Power Star on the big screen again. Well, the actor is not leaving any stone unturned to give his 100 per cent to his comeback film. And for that, he is reportedly charging a hefty fees from the makers.

A latest report published in a leading portal suggests that Pawan Kalyan is charging Rs 50 crore for Vakeel Saab. Well, the film is reportedly being made on the budget of Rs 90 crore. Considering Power Star's remuneration, it looks like more than 50 per cent of the budget is his remuneration. Pawan's co-stars, actress Nivetha Thomas is getting Rs 75 lakh whereas Shruti Haasan and Anjali are being paid Rs 50 lakh each as remuneration. Music composer S Thaman is charging Rs 1 crore for the film. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

For the unversed, Vakeel Saab is the remake of Hindi blockbuster Pink (2016) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in pivotal roles. In the Telugu remake, Pawan Kalyan is reprising Big B's role while Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla are playing Taapsee, Kirti and Andrea's characters respectively. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer also features Prakash Raj in a crucial role.

Also Read : Pawan Kalyan's Diet Plan For Vakeel Saab And Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake Will Stun You!

The makers have already started shooting for the film a couple of months ago. Pawan Kalyan will reportedly be delivering a long monologue on women's safety and consent in Vakeel Saab. The Venu Sriram directorial is expected to hit the screens in the first half of 2021.

Also Read : Here's Why Shruti Haasan Feels Being Paired Opposite Pawan Kalyan In Vakeel Saab Is Special