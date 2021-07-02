Acharya Release: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Starrer Might Hit Cinemas On THIS Special Occasion!

If not for the second wave of COVID-19, Acharya would have completed more than a month of its release now. The Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan-starrer was slated to release on May 13, however, it was postponed owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that again delayed the film's shooting.

Well now, with the pandemic condition gradually coming under control, makers are planning to release the film by the end of this year. If reports are to be believed, the team has currently decided to lock Dussehra for Acharya's release and if everything goes well and good, the action drama will be out on the festive occasion in October this year. Reportedly, the team will announce new release date after the current condition returns back to normalcy.

On a related note, Acharya's shooting will resume from July 7. Cast members including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde will reportedly be a part of the schedule. It is said that the whole shooting will be completed in the given schedule and the release date will be announced considering the same.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya also features Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Sangeetha Krish and Saurav Lokesh. Jointly backed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film's technical team includes music composer Mani Sharma, cinematographer Tirru and editor Naveen Nooli.

Made on a humongous budget of Rs 140 crore, the film's teaser and first single 'Laahe Laahe' (lyrical) was released on January 29 and March 31 respectively.