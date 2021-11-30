Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations This Week: Kajal, Maanas And Three Others Nominated!

One of the shocking evictions took place last Sunday as anchor Ravi bid goodbye to Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. His inclusion in the season made headlines right from the show's inception. Though he received mixed response for his stints inside the house, many expected him to be a part of the show's finale as one of the top five finalists.

Even when Nagarjuna announced that Kajal and Ravi have received the least votes, many including the housemates predicted the radio jockey's exit from the house. And for that matter, even Sunny used his eviction free pass to save Kajal from getting eliminated. Ravi's exit from the house has surely alerted the other contestants inside the house, who have also started speculating the reasons behind his lesser vote counts.

Well, the 13th week nomination took place on Monday. A total of 5 contestants including Maanas Nagulapalli, Kajal, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth and Priyanka Singh have been nominated this time. Each contestant was required to choose any two housemates and nominate them citing reasons for the same. Announcing their nominations, the contestant had to kick their respective picture carrying football towards the exit door. Shanmukh, the new and final captain of the house was excused from the process. On the other hand, Sunny was not nominated by any of the contestants in the house.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Elimination This Week: Ravi Is Evicted From The Show!

Deepthi Sunaina To Warn Shanmukh Jaswanth In Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Reports

13th Week Nominated Contestants

Maanas

RJ Kajal

Siri

Priyanka

Sreerama

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.