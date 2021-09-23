Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Priyanka Singh Alleges That Lobo Touched Her Inappropriately

The 17 contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 have successfully completed the fun-filled task- Hyderabad Ammayi, America Abbayi. Now, based on their voting, the best performers from the lot will be chosen for the captaincy task. As per the latest promo, Sreeram, Ravi, Swetaa Varma and Jessie are the contenders for the upcoming task.

Notably, Ravi has become the direct contender for successfully completing the secret task given by Bigg Boss. Well, with speculations doing the rounds about the next captain, what has caught the attention of many is transwoman contestant Priyanka Singh's allegation against Lobo. During the Tuesday episode of the show, Priyanka was seen telling Kajal and Siri that the comedian has touched her inappropriately during their conversation in the kitchen.

Though she revealed that he made an inappropriate gesture to her, she didn't share the detailed account while sharing it with the co-contestants. The revelation indeed shocked Kajal and Siri, who stated that Priyanka should have expressed objection at the moment. As she revealed the shocking account, an unaware Lobo was seen walking in to console Priyanka. While Lobo hugged her, Priyanka said "I love you Annaya", which has yet again confused many including Siri and Kajal.

Well, with Lobo's version of the incident yet to be aired, netizens are speculating that host Nagarjuna Akkineni will be discussing the issue in the weekend episode and might even issue a red card to Lobo after a thorough analysis.

On a related note, the third week's nomination took place recently. A total of 5 contestants including Sreeram, Maanas, Priya, Lahari and Priyanka Singh have been nominated this time. Vishwa is the current captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 and Uma Devi became the second contestant to get eliminated from the show.