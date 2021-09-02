Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Start Date, Show Timings And Live Streaming Details Of Nagarjuna Akkineni Show

The highly anticipated fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to commence very soon. Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has been hosting the show for the past two years will be returning with the brand new season. So far, the makers have unveiled the show's newly launched logo and its first promo featuring the actor.

Well, if reports are to be believed, the team is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the mass audience. From Nagarjuna's impressive oratory skills to bringing in some popular and controversial faces under one roof, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be loaded with surprises and shockers for the viewers. Well, the Nagarjuna Akkineni show will begin with a grand premiere, which will take place on September 5, Sunday at 6 pm. The audience can watch the show on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday-Sunday (Weekend episodes) at 9 pm.

In case you miss the latest episodes of the show, you can stream it online via the Disney+ Hotstar app, where you will find all the latest and previous episodes of the season and even other seasons (Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and 4). Let us tell you that the weekly episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will display daily activities and tasks given to the contestants. Nagarjuna Akkineni will be joining the team during the weekend episodes, where he will be discussing issues and lauding contestants for their performances and stints inside the house.

Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Kalyan Krishna, Bangaraju Birthday Special Poster Revealed

Nagarjuna Birthday Special: Tum Mile Dil Khile To Nee Navvu, 5 Romantic Songs To Add To Your Playlist

The weekly nomination will take place each Monday, while the eviction/s will happen on weekend episodes, which will also be announced by Nagarjuna.

As per reports that are doing the rounds on social media, Anchor Ravi, Varshini, Lobo, Sunny, Jabardasth Priyanka, Anee Master, Lahari Shari and Shanmukh Jaswanth are the potential participants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Reportedly, the contestants are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine period.