Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu: Jr NTR Reveals The Real Reason Behind The Show’s Title Change!

Jr NTR's infotainment show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is winning hearts. The show premiered on August 22, Sunday. The grand premiere was graced by none other than Tollywood's Mega Power Star Ram Charan. It was indeed a gala affair especially for fans who have been eagerly awaiting their upcoming film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli.

Well, Tarak and Charan's bromance was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the show and it indeed received immense response from the mini-screen audiences. Interestingly, the Mega Power Star won an impressive prize of Rs 25 lakh and donated it towards his charitable trust to help the needy.

Though the duo was tight-lipped about RRR, Charan shared that he felt fortunate to have worked in RRR. He said, "We both are fortunate to have worked in RRR and play such challenging roles. All thanks to Jakkanna (Rajamouli). He will visually stun and surprise all of us and surely exceed all expectations."

Amid all the fun and engaging elements, what caught the attention of the audience is Jr NTR's revelation about the show's title change. Apparently, during the episode, the actor shared that he wanted a change in the title as he felt the word Koteeswarudu was not gender-inclusive and therefore decided to use Koteeswarulu instead. Notably, Koteeswarudu generally refers to a male millionaire. Well, his big revelation not only left everyone impressed but also attracted a huge round of applause from the studio audience.

Let us tell you that the show's previous seasons aired with a different title. It was called Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu and was hosted by actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. Backed by Studio Next, the show has returned with its brand new season after almost 4 years. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu airs four times a week from Monday to Thursday at 8.30 pm on Gemini TV.