Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu To Go On-Air From THIS Date?

Looks like the wait is finally going to end! Fans and followers will soon be able to feast their eyes on Jr NTR as the actor is all set to host the highly awaited game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the show will commence from August 15 on the special occasion of Indian Independence Day.

Reportedly, Tarak's RRR co-star Ram Charan and director of the film SS Rajamouli will be appearing as special guests in the grand premiere of the show. Let us tell you that Jr NTR's next film is based on two legendary freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and therefore one cannot rule out the chances of his show's premiere on a special day that has a connection with his period drama. Though there is no official confirmation, rumours are rife that Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu's special promo revealing the premiere date and time will be out in the days to come.

Notably, the game reality show marks the superstar's second innings as host after Bigg Boss Telugu. As per reports, the actor has received a whopping Rs 10 crore and as per the agreement signed, he will be hosting a minimum of 50 episodes and a maximum of 60 episodes of the show. Reportedly, the actor will be shooting for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu on weekends, as he will be busy with the shoot of his next film with Trivikram Srinivas on weekdays.

On a related note, RRR also starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris will have a massive release on October 13. Apart from Rajamouli and Trivikram's films, Jr NTR is also a part of KGF director Prashanth Neel's actioner tentatively titled #NTR31.