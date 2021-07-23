Ghani: Allu Arjun Is All Praise For Varun Tej And Allu Bobby As He Pays A Visit To The Sets

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Allu Arjun recently surprised the cast and crew of Ghani as he paid a surprise visit to the sets of the film. Sharing pictures from the sets, the actor today took to his Twitter handle and extended best wishes to his cousin Varun Tej and producer-brother Allu Bobby for their forthcoming sports drama.

In the sets of #Ghani . My best wishes to my brother @varunkonidela7 . He’s Killing it with his new avatar 🥊 . And my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team . My love & wishes to both the new producers . pic.twitter.com/04UTVAWG1t — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 23, 2021

Praising Varun and sharing that he is killing it in his new avatar in the film, the Stylish Star tweeted, "In the sets of #Ghani . My best wishes to my brother @varunkonidela7. He's killing it with his new avatar. And my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team. My love & wishes to both the new producers."

Further wishing box office success to his brother Allu Bobby and brother-in-law Sidhu Mudda, the star went on to tweet, "My elder brother Allu Bobby & my sweetest Brother in Law Sidhu Mudda . Hope both of you kick start ur journey with a knock out punch at the box office #Ghani #allubobbycompany #renaissancepictures." For the unversed, Ghani marks Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda's maiden venture as producers.

My elder brother Allu Bobby & my sweetest Brother in Law Sidhu Mudda . Hope both of you kick start ur journey with a knock out punch at the box office #Ghani #allubobbycompany #renaissancepictures — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 23, 2021

Sharing another lovely picture with Bobby (Allu Venkatesh), Allu Arjun expressed that it is a proud moment for him to see his brother taking up the role of a producer. He tweeted, "A very prideful moment to see my brother #AlluBobby in a shooting as a producer. So glad his journey has started as a film maker officially. Welcome on board to ALLU ENT. #alluentertainment #allubros."

A very prideful moment to see my brother #AlluBobby in a shooting as a producer. So glad his journey has started as a film maker officially . Welcome on board to ALLU ENT. #alluentertainment #allubros 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Iq3fsW8tK0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 23, 2021

In the pictures, Bunny looked as handsome as ever as he donned a full black hoodie and trousers with matching shades that go perfectly with his gelled-up hairstyle.

Talking about Ghani, the film directed by Kiran Korrapati was supposed to release on July 30, but was postponed indefinitely owing to the pandemic. The new release date is yet to be revealed by the makers of the film.