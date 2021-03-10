Jathi Ratnalu Twitter Review: Audiences Are Completely Impressed With Naveen Polishetty’s Comedy Drama

Jathi Ratnalu has finally made its way to the theatres. Starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in lead roles, the film has released today (March 11) coinciding with Maha Shivaratri.

The comedy-drama written and directed by Anudeep KV has opened to a largely positive response. The audiences are hugely impressed with the unconventional storyline, comic timing and incredible performances of the star cast.

The fans and followers of the lead actors and the film are now trending hashtag #JathiRatnalu on social media to celebrate the humongous response it has been receiving from all corners since its massive release. Despite stiff competition with other Telugu releases including Sharwanand's Sreekaram, Rajendra Prasad's Gaali Sampath and Darshan's Roberrt (Telugu remake of Kannada film Roberrt), Jathi Ratnalu seems to be enjoying a massive crowd in theatres.

The comedy film revolves around three carefree young men who are in search of love and are on a mission to prove their innocence after being framed in a crime. Backed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin under the production banner Swapna Cinema, the film has music composed by Radhan and camera cranked by Siddam Manohar. The supporting actors of the film are Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandan, Naresh and Brahmaji.

Notably, the trailer of the film was recently unveiled by Rebel Star Prabhas and the video of the same garnered huge attention of the netizens as it left many in splits. On the other hand, Rowdy Star Vijay Deverakonda was the chief guest for Jathi Ratnalu's pre-release event held in Hyderabad.

Well, are you planning to watch Jathi Ratnalu this weekend? Check out what Twitterati have to say about the comedy-entertainer.

