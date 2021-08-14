Paagal Day 1 Box Office Collection: Vishwak Sen Starrer Opens To Average Response

Post the release of Paagal, fans of Vishwak Sen have been flooding the internet with congratulatory messages for the whole team. The film written and directed by debutant Naresh Kuppili graced the theatres on Saturday, August 14. Starring the handsome actor, the romantic entertainer has been getting an average response from the audiences.

His intense performance, impressive chemistry with Nivetha Pethuraj and the cinematography doused in vibrant colours are some of the highlights of the film. However, netizens have shared their disappointment over the film's storyline, which is said to be conventional and cliched.

Talking about the film's business, Paagal has reportedly acquired a collection between Rs 2-3 crore on its opening day with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With no big releases in Tollywood this week, the fans of the actor are hoping that the film collects more moolah at the box office.

Bankrolled by Bekkem Venugopal under the banner of Lucky Media. Starring Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary, Megha Lekha, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Mahesh Achanta and Indraja Shankar, the rom-com has songs and background score composed by Radhan and Leon James respectively. Presented by Dil Raju, Paagal was initially scheduled to release on April 30. The film was postponed multiple times owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vishwak Sen-starrer's teaser and trailer were released on February 18 and August 10 respectively. As part of promotions, the film's trailer was screened in theatres. Moreover, the promotional activities by the cast members of Paagal including Vishwak received immense response from the audience.

The talented star was last seen in the mystery thriller HIT: The First Case helmed by Sailesh Kolanu.