Prabhas Releases Radhe Shyam Poster On The Same Day He Visited Chandigarh On Baisakhi Four Years Ago

Prabhas had quite a surprise up his sleeves when he shocked the fans with a couple of poster releases of his new romantic film Radhe Shyam. He has a history of giving such surprises as he did something similar in 2017 when he visited a college in Chandigarh on Baisakhi.

In the year dampened by pandemic, Prabhas took charge and came out with a set of new poster of his upcoming romantic flick Radhe Shyam to lift spirits. The fans were ecstatic as they welcomed the new poster with the same love that they have shown to every piece of content that the movie team has been bringing the audience's way.

The poster of Prabhas' film featured him in a chocolaty brown polo neck and checkered pants with a vibrant smile and the fans went gaga over the new look which saw Prabhas in an old school lover boy look and the fans can't wait for the movie's release as the film marks Prabhas' return to romantic genre movie after a decade and the fans can't surely wait to see the Darling star back in the lover boy avatar.

Back in 2017 when visiting the college in Chandigarh on Baisakhi, Prabhas joined the college students and performed a few activities with them and later said, "Celebrating the festival of Baisakhi in Chandigarh has been a joyous experience for us. It was interesting to interact with young minds at the university and soak in the vibe of the festival in the city."

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam releases on 30th July, other projects that he has under his belt are Deepika Padukone starrer untitled movie, Salaar and Adipurush - all of them being Pan-India projects.

