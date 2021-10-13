Pushpa’s Second Single ‘Srivalli’ Featuring Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna Is Soulful And Bewitching!

It's finally out! Pushpa's most awaited second single 'Srivalli' has been released by the makers of the film. The romantic track featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is indeed all things love. Though only a lyrical video has been released today (October 13), a glimpse of the actor shaking a leg to express his feelings for his sweetheart Srivalli (played by Rashmika) has captured the attention of the netizens.

On the other hand, fans are super excited to witness the duo's chemistry, which unfortunately has not been displayed in the 3-minute-44-second video. Well, the soulful track crooned by talented singer Sid Sriram and composed by renowned music director Devi Sri Prasad is a sure-shot chartbuster and the immense response serves as proof for the same. The duo's combination along with Allu Arjun's quirky and Rashmika's village belle avatar respectively have surely tugged at netizens' heartstrings.

Sharing the song, the makers tweeted, "Pushpa Raj's melodious expression of feelings for his love #Srivalli song out now."

Fans of the two leading stars have been trending #Srivali, #PushpaTheRise, #AlluArjun and #RashmikaMandanna on social media since morning. 'Srivalli' has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Pushpa's first single 'Dakko Dakko Meka' was unveiled on August 13 this year.

Pushpa: Nora Fatehi All Set To Shake A Leg With Allu Arjun, Charges A Bomb For The Item Number!

Pushpa: Rashmika Mandanna's First Look Out, The Diva Looks Promising As Srivalli

Talking more about the film, Pushpa written and directed by Sukumar will release in two parts. If reports are anything to go by, the director has recently hinted about Pushpa's third installment during a media interaction. Backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film revolves around a lorry driver Pushpa Raj who trades red sanders smuggling.

Also featuring character actors like Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj, the film will hit the theatres on December 17. Reportedly, Star Maa has acquired the satellite rights of the film's Telugu version.

Pushpa has camera cranked by Mirosław Kuba Brożek and editing carried out by Karthika Srinivas.