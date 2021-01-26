    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Republic Day 2021: Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Ram Charan, And Other South Celebs Wish The Fans

      By
      |

      The nation is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. Things are a bit different on Republic Day 2021, as the world is still fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic. While compared to the last year, the nation is having a low-key Republic Day celebration this time. However, the renowned celebrities from the South Indian film industries including Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, and others took to their official social media pages and wished their fans and followers, on this special occassion.

      Read what the most celebrated faces of South Indian cinema have to say, on Republic Day 2021, here...

      Republic Day 2021: Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Ram Charan, And Other South Celebs Wish The Fans

      Mahesh Babu

      The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor took to his official Twitter page and penned an inspiration message for his fans and followers. "Let's pledge to always uphold the nation's constitutional values and make our country better by the day! #RepublicDay", wrote Mahesh Babu in his Twitter post.

      Mohanlal

      The Aaraattu actor, who has also been serving as a Lt. Colonel in the Territorial Army, took to his official social media pages and wished his fans and followers. Mohanlal shared a special Republic Day poster on his pages, in which he is seen in the army get-up.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

      Ram Charan

      The RRR actor took to his official Instagram page and shared a picture with father Chiranjeevi and uncles Naga Babu and Allu Aravind, which is supposedly clicked during the Republic Day celebrations.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

      Samantha Akkineni

      The Jaanu actress shared a special Republic Day poster on her Instagram story and wished her fans and followers.

      Rakul Preet Singh

      The Check actress took to her official Twitter page and shared a lovely video, along with a special message for her fans and followers.

      Also Read:

      Pooja Hegde To Star Opposite Ram Charan In Chiranjeevi's Acharya?

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Fans Create World Record Before The Shoot Begins!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X