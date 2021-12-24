RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s Remuneration Details Revealed, Here’s How Much Alia Bhatt & Ajay Devgn Have Charged

Director SS Rajamouli and actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film RRR. The team will soon appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, and pictures and videos of them shooting for the special episode has already taken the internet by storm. The period drama is releasing on January 7 and until then, the team will keep promoting their film in cities across India.

According to the latest grapevine, a massive pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad ahead of the film's grand release. Reports suggest that Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna will be gracing the event to support Jr NTR and Ram Charan for their latest release. Though an official confirmation regarding the pre-release event's guest list is awaited, rumours are rife that the team is planning a first of its kind bash.

Well, amid all the hustle and bustle about the pre-release events and promotions, what has grabbed a great deal of attention is a buzz about RRR's core team members' remunerations. Reportedly, the leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR are being paid Rs 45 crore each. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who are marking their debut in Tollywood with RRR are charging Rs 9 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively for the film. On the other hand, director Rajamouli will reportedly take home a 30 percent profit share of the entertainer.

Backed by DVV Danayaa under DVV Entertainments, RRR based on a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively), has camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar, and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. MM Keeravani has composed songs and background music for the film.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights of RRR across North India.