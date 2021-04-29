Vakeel Saab Worldwide Closing Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Fails To Reach The Break-Even Point!

Ever since its inception, Vakeel Saab has been grabbing a great deal of attention from movie buffs. The courtroom drama, which is the official remake of the Bollywood film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, marks Pawan Kalyan's return to the industry after almost 3 years.

It is a known fact that Power Star enjoys a massive fan base and therefore, when his comeback film hit the cinemas on April 9 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fans and followers of the actor made Vakeel Saab a huge success with their presence at the theatres. The film began its theatrical run by raking in an impressive collection of Rs 32.24 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Though the Pawan Kalyan-starrer garnered positive reviews, the film gradually failed to acquire the expected box office collection, solely owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought several restrictions including night curfew. Let us tell you that the pre-release business of Vakeel Saab stands at Rs 89.35 crore. The break-even target of the film was Rs 90 crore, however, the film has failed to reach the point as its worldwide collection now stands at Rs 86.10 crore, making the courtroom drama an above-average film.

Scroll down for Vakeel Saab's closing collection

Nizam: Rs 25.01 crore (inc.GST)

Ceeded: Rs 12.89 crore

UA: Rs 11.71 crore (inc.GST)

East: Rs 6.49 crore (inc.GST)

West: Rs 7.01 crore (inc.GST)

Guntur: Rs 7.12 crore (inc.GST)

Krishna: Rs 5.01 crore (inc.GST)

Nellore: Rs 3.39 crore

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Total: Rs 78.63 crore (Rs 121.40 crore Gross~)

Karnataka and Rest of India: Rs 3.66 crore

Overseas: Rs 3.81 crore

Total WW: Rs 86.10 crore (Rs 137.65 crore~ Gross)(95.65% Recovery)

Verdict: Above Average Film

Pre-Release Business

AP-TG Total:- Rs 80.35 crore

Total WW: Rs 89.35 crore

Break-Even: Rs 90 crore~

Directed by Venu Sriram, the film revolves around the theme of sexual abuse against women and the importance of consent. Backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the banners Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects respectively, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Prakash Raj, Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan, Subbaraju and Vennela Kishore. Vakeel Saab has music composed by S Thaman and cinematography by PS Vinod.