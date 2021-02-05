Zombie Reddy Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Think About The Teja Sajja Starrer

The highly-talked about film Zombie Reddy has finally hit the screens today (February 5, 2021). Directed by Kalki fame Prasanth Varma, the action-horror film has been garnering positive response at the theatres. Notably, the zombie film is partially based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The audience have been appreciating the film for its quirky yet unconventional theme, songs and acting chops of the actors including the leading man Teja Sajja. For the uninitiated, Zombie Reddy marks Teja's debut as a lead actor.

Produced by Raj Sekhar Varma under his production banner Apple Trees Studios, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Anandhi, Harsha Vardhan, Daksha Nagarkar, Raghu Babu, Hari Teja, Getup Srinu, Prudhvi Raj, Raghu Karumanchi, Kireeti Damaraju and Annapoorna among others. Officially announced on August 8, 2020, Zombie Reddy has music composed by Mark K Robin and camera cranked by Anith. The editing for the highly anticipated film is carried out by Sai Babu.

On a related note, the pre-release event of Zombie Reddy was held in Hyderabad. F2: Fun and Frustration actor Varun Tej had graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Well, as Zombie Reddy garners a positive response from the audience, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the film.

Mahendar reddy@Mahenda85766291

good comedy but movie lag అయ్యింది 2/5 #ZombieReddy

Prakash Yadav @Prakash03399320

Just watched 1 half

Excellent in 1 half

Waiting for 2nd half

#ZombieReddy

