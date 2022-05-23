    For Quick Alerts
      F3 Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Will Venkatesh, Varun Tej Starrer Repeat The F2 Magic At Box Office?

      F3: Fun and Frustration is a sequel to the 2019 film F2 starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej paired with Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada respectively. All the cast are reprising their roles in this film, which promises a fun ride on May 27.

      F3 Pre-Release Business Worldwide

      Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie was announced during the end credits of F2. Ever since the team has been working on the script and filmed it across various locations. Time-to-time, irrespective of the pandemic, the unit has remained committed to the project. The actors and the team have shared updates from the sets to keep the audience hooked on the film.

      The movie is set for a grand theatrical release worldwide. But it is yet to be seen if the movie could repeat the magic. Down below are the numbers of F3 pre-release business:

      F3 Pre-Release Business Worldwide

      Nizam - Rs 22.5 Crore
      Vizag - Rs 7.8 Crore
      East - Rs 5.1 Crore
      West - Rs 4.5 Crore
      Krishna - Rs 4.5 Crore
      Guntur - Rs 5.4 Crore
      Nellore - Rs 2.4 Crore
      Ceded - Rs 10.8 Crore

      Telangana and the total of Andhra Pradesh amount to Rs 63 Crore.

      Karnataka: Rs 4.5 Crore
      Rest Of India - Rs 2 Crore
      Overseas - Rs 7 Crore
      P & P - Rs 3.5 Crore

      Total worldwide theatrical rights collected Rs 80 Crore.

      In addition to the cast in F2, there is Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Ali, Tulasi, and Sangeetha playing other prominent roles in F3 produced by Dil Raju. Devi Sri Prasad scored music for the film while Sai Sri Ram wielded the camera.

      Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 17:32 [IST]
      X