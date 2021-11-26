Antim: The Final Truth Escalates At The Box-Office Just After The First Screening

Antim: The Final Truth is a fine exemplar of an actor coming into his own, and triumphing over everything that has led him to a win a million hearts with a new found body and personality of a raging man, as compared to his previous outing.

Aayush Sharma On His Fight Scene With Salman Khan In Antim: It Was A Conflict Of Respect For Me

With Antim, it's evident that Aayush has worked religiously on himself, and his acting skills, portraying the character of a poor meek boy turning into the deadliest of dons, with such conviction and élan. Aayush owns this film completely, backed by a strong Salman Khan presence in an unusually calm and composed character, adding to the caliber of the film.

No wonder then that just after the very first screening of the film, the strong word of mouth and positive chatter spread across like wildfire, intensifying public's interest in Antim, sky rocketing the bookings at the box-office. The numbers are flattering for an Aayush Sharma film, given the fact that it is just the second film of his career so far.

Aayush has all the reasons to celebrate as it's a figure that has heightened to great extent if compared with his previous film, Loveyatri. It's definitely a rising positive line in his career graph.

All the hard work seems to have paid off for Aayush, as Antim is set to open with some impressive figures at the BO. The viewers have not just recognized Aayush's talent but also applauded him for his commendable work on himself.

Antim: The Final Truth Movie Review: Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma's Combo Is A Wholesome Entertaining Package

Undoubtedly, Antim goes on to become the biggest opener of this season making Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush's career best so far!