Kareena Kapoor Slays Her Look With Hermes Birkin Bag During Her Swiss Family Trip; Find Out How Much It Costs

Kareena Kapoor has aced the game of fashion over the years and often leaves her fans awestruck with her style. Currently, the Bollywood diva is enjoying her vacation in Gstaad, Switzerland, along with her family. The actress, in the meantime, is giving us glimpses of the scenic locations from her Swiss vacation. Kareena's last Instagram post highlights some major BFF goals.

Kapoor shared a photo on her Instagram Story that featured Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their elder son Taimur. It also featured Kareena's best friend, Natasha Poonawalla. Captioning the photo, Kareena wrote, "Favourite people in my favourite place," followed by a red heart emoji. The 40-year-old actress is seen layered in winter staples and slaying the look as always.

Over the course of her career, Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion sense has grown and developed. She has amassed a collection of classic and stylish handbags and clutches, including well-known brands such as Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta. In the pictures shared by Kareena on December 29, Kapoor is seen posing elegantly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in the photo was wearing an oversized grey top, black pants, and grey boots, paired with a printed shawl to keep warm in the winter weather. One particularly noteworthy item in her outfit was her designer bag, a Hermes Birkin 25 in an off-white shade with rose gold hardware.

This particular model features the company's signature love lock set and is made of scratch-resistant Togo leather, a popular material made from baby calf. If you'd like to emulate Kapoor Khan's style, be prepared to spend a significant amount of money, as the Birkin 25 costs around 8600 dollars, or approximately 7,12,828 Indian rupees.

Kareena Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla are best friends, and their group of best friends also includes Malaika, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Mallika Bhatt. It's not the first time Kareena and Natasha have gone on vacation, as they were seen having a blast in London in October.

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor was last seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. She is making her digital debut with Netflix's The Devotion of Suspect X and also has the Rhea Kapoor directorial The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.