Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Films Timeline And Every Look From Sooryavanshi To Bell Bottom
Akshay Kumar has been making headline recently for his upcoming releases Bachchan Pandey as well as, Bell Bottom as the release dates for both the films were changed over the course of one day. Akshay Kumar yesterday moved the release for upcoming films to accommodate Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha for a solo release this Christmas.
Akshay currently has more than five releases scheduled till 2020. With the constant changes it isn't possible to remember them all, here is a timeline for his releases along with every look he will be donning in the films.
In 2019, the actor released four films including Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. Similarily he was set to release six in 2020 as well, but the Christmas release has now been moved to January 2021.
For 2020, Akshay will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. The film set in the same cinematic world as Singham and Simmba, will also star Katrina Kaif as the love interest for Akshay's character. Various glimpses of the actor have been shared since his cameo in Ranveer Singh's Simmba that release in 2018. Sooryavanshi is set to release on March 27, 2020.

The desi Avengers of the Cop universe! When Bajirao ‘Singham’ meets Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao meets Veer #Sooryavanshi, expect not just fireworks but a full-blown blast on 27th March, 2020☄️🔥☄️ @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms


A bullet for a bullet! Get ready for #RohitShetty’s #Sooryavanshi 🔥 on Eid 2020. Action-packed, masala intact! @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms

He will be seen next in Laxmi Bomb, a comedy horror written and directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is a remake of Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. Akshay will be seen alongside Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor and more. It is set to hit theatres on May 22, 2020.

Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Written by Farhad Samji Directed by Raghava Lawrence Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Produced by Fox Star Studios @foxstarhindi @shabskofficial @tusshark89 #CapeOfGoodFilms


Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone... isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb

Akshay Kumar is also rumoured to be starring in Mahila Mandali. Directed by R Balki, it is said to be releasing in May 2020. The film also set to star Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan in lead roles. However not much is known about this project just yet.
In August, the actor is all set to introduce former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, on the big screen as Princess Sanyogita, in Prithviraj. Last year in November, the cast and crew began working on the film and in January fans got the first look at Manushi's character in the way of a shadow. There has been no news when we will get a chance to see Akshay's look. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is set to release on August 15, 2020.
Here's to auspicious beginnings 🙏 Stepping into the world of #Prithviraj. In theatres #Diwali2020!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 15, 2019
Need your love and best wishes as always. @ManushiChhillar #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf pic.twitter.com/w3KQh4NhPe
Kumar is also scheduled to be seen in Ashok directorial, Durgavati co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The cast has begun shooting to the film since January 23, and the film is set to release on September 4, 2020. The makers have not released any look from the film yet. It is a Hindi remake of Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie. It follows a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.
Akshay is reportedly also set to bring back the Heri Pheri franchise towards the end of 2020. The film will bring back the trio of Baburao, Raju and Ghanshyam, together once again. The makers have stirred clear from releasing any details of the film, or the script. It is highly possible it may not release on Dec 18, 2020.
Starting with 2021, Akshay just announced his first release in next year will be Bachchan Pandey. His look in the film has gone through several changes, indicating other aspects of the film and script will also evolve over time. The new release date of the film is now January 22, 2021.

Coming on Christmas 2020! In & As #BachchanPandey 😎 In #SajidNadiadwala’s Next, directed by @farhadsamji @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala


New look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon

The actor quickly changed the release date for Bell Bottom which was also scheduled to release on January 22 to April 2nd 2021. The film is said to be directed by Ranjit Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January 2021 is not that day 😜 #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021! #RanjitTiwari #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent

Akshay next is set to bring back Sonakshi Sinha starrer, Rowdy Rathore with a sequel in 2021. Directed by Sabina Khan, Sonakshi's return for the film has not been confirmed yet. The film may hit screens in December 2021.
Akshay Kumar currently has around ten releases scheduled over the course of two years, which include three sequels and will introduce one debutante. With two horror releases, he will also be working on a periodic film and several commercial entertainers.
