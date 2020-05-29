When Kareena Kapoor Snubbed Karan Johar At An Event Post Their Fallout Over Kal Ho Naa Ho!
A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her filmmaker Karan Johar with a sweet post on his birthday. The duo share a great bond, and in fact, Karan is responsible for giving the actress one of the most iconic characters of her career- Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
However, do you folks know that there was a time when KJo-Bebo's friendship hit a rough patch? In his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan revealed that he and Kareena had a major fallout when he was casting for Kal Ho Na Ho.
This Was The Reason Behind Karan Johar-Kareena Kapoor's Fallout
In his memoir, Karan wrote, "She (Kareena) asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time," further adding that she was skeptical about Nikkhil Advani's ability to deliver at the box office.
Karan Johar Was Hurt With Kareena Kapoor's Behaviour
He revealed, "The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge's release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same (amount of) money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry'. I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave that negotiation room' and I called her. She didn't take my call, and I said, ‘We're not taking her.' And signed Preity Zinta instead."
Karan Johar-Kareena Kapoor's Cold War Lasted For Almost A Year
Speaking about it, the filmmaker wrote, "Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she's a decade younger than me."
Karan Johar Recalls Kareena Kapoor's Shocking Behaviour
The director revealed that when he tried to extend an olive branch to her at an event, she snubbed him. "Then came a function, organized by the police, where I saw Kareena and gave her a semi-smile, but she looked away and so I looked away too. I thought, how dare she behave like this with me?" said KJo.
This Is How Karan Johar & Kareena Kapoor Patched Up
During the making of Kal Ho Naa Ho, when Karan's father Yash Johar was diagnosed with stage four cancer, Kareena gave the filmmaker a call as soon as she heard the news. The duo patched up, and since then, they have been inseparable.
Kareena Kapoor also stars in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Takht, alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The magnum opus was supposed to go on floors earlier this year. However, the shooting got postponed indefinitely owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.
