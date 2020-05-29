    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      When Kareena Kapoor Snubbed Karan Johar At An Event Post Their Fallout Over Kal Ho Naa Ho!

      By
      |

      A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her filmmaker Karan Johar with a sweet post on his birthday. The duo share a great bond, and in fact, Karan is responsible for giving the actress one of the most iconic characters of her career- Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

      However, do you folks know that there was a time when KJo-Bebo's friendship hit a rough patch? In his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan revealed that he and Kareena had a major fallout when he was casting for Kal Ho Na Ho.

      This Was The Reason Behind Karan Johar-Kareena Kapoor's Fallout

      This Was The Reason Behind Karan Johar-Kareena Kapoor's Fallout

      In his memoir, Karan wrote, "She (Kareena) asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time," further adding that she was skeptical about Nikkhil Advani's ability to deliver at the box office.

      Karan Johar Was Hurt With Kareena Kapoor's Behaviour

      Karan Johar Was Hurt With Kareena Kapoor's Behaviour

      He revealed, "The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge's release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same (amount of) money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry'. I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave that negotiation room' and I called her. She didn't take my call, and I said, ‘We're not taking her.' And signed Preity Zinta instead."

      Karan Johar-Kareena Kapoor's Cold War Lasted For Almost A Year

      Karan Johar-Kareena Kapoor's Cold War Lasted For Almost A Year

      Speaking about it, the filmmaker wrote, "Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she's a decade younger than me."

      Karan Johar Recalls Kareena Kapoor's Shocking Behaviour

      Karan Johar Recalls Kareena Kapoor's Shocking Behaviour

      The director revealed that when he tried to extend an olive branch to her at an event, she snubbed him. "Then came a function, organized by the police, where I saw Kareena and gave her a semi-smile, but she looked away and so I looked away too. I thought, how dare she behave like this with me?" said KJo.

      This Is How Karan Johar & Kareena Kapoor Patched Up

      This Is How Karan Johar & Kareena Kapoor Patched Up

      During the making of Kal Ho Naa Ho, when Karan's father Yash Johar was diagnosed with stage four cancer, Kareena gave the filmmaker a call as soon as she heard the news. The duo patched up, and since then, they have been inseparable.

      Kareena Kapoor also stars in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Takht, alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The magnum opus was supposed to go on floors earlier this year. However, the shooting got postponed indefinitely owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

      ALSO READ: Manish Malhotra's Unexpected Gift To Karan Johar Amid Lockdown, Leaves The Latter Emotional

      ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals The Best Thing She Has Learnt From Hubby Saif Ali Khan!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X