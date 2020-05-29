When Kareena Kapoor Snubbed Karan Johar At An Event Post Their Fallout Over Kal Ho Naa Ho!

This Was The Reason Behind Karan Johar-Kareena Kapoor's Fallout

In his memoir, Karan wrote, "She (Kareena) asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time," further adding that she was skeptical about Nikkhil Advani's ability to deliver at the box office.

Karan Johar Was Hurt With Kareena Kapoor's Behaviour

He revealed, "The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge's release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same (amount of) money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry'. I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave that negotiation room' and I called her. She didn't take my call, and I said, ‘We're not taking her.' And signed Preity Zinta instead."

Karan Johar-Kareena Kapoor's Cold War Lasted For Almost A Year

Speaking about it, the filmmaker wrote, "Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she's a decade younger than me."

Karan Johar Recalls Kareena Kapoor's Shocking Behaviour

The director revealed that when he tried to extend an olive branch to her at an event, she snubbed him. "Then came a function, organized by the police, where I saw Kareena and gave her a semi-smile, but she looked away and so I looked away too. I thought, how dare she behave like this with me?" said KJo.

This Is How Karan Johar & Kareena Kapoor Patched Up

During the making of Kal Ho Naa Ho, when Karan's father Yash Johar was diagnosed with stage four cancer, Kareena gave the filmmaker a call as soon as she heard the news. The duo patched up, and since then, they have been inseparable.