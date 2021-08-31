when-deepika-padukone-said-she-knows-her-stardom-is-not-going-to-be-for-all-her-life

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved and popular actresses of B-town, and she needs no introduction. Today, we bring to you one of her old interviews, wherein she spoke about enjoying stardom and said that she knows her stardom is not going to be for all her life.

"No, not at all. I know my stardom isn't going to be for all my life. I am secure about my work but I don't expect to be a star all my life. It's practically impossible and if anyone thinks like that, they are delusional," said Deepika while speaking to Rediff.

In the same interview, when Deepika was asked if she is critical about her work, she said that it's very rare that she is happy with her work. She further added that she rarely appreciates myself, and said that she feels it's a good thing to be critical about oneself, because as it helps actors to perform better.

Deepika also shared her thoughts on being confident after achieving success and said, "Actors are the least confident people. People see our work on the big screen and we come and interact with them and so they feel that we are socially active and very confident. But that isn't the case. I feel awkward when I go to parties and meet people. It's getting better but I am still not as confident as I'd like to be."

Cut to present, Deepika is not only supremely confident about her work, but she has also brought a change in the way audiences look toward actresses and female-oriented films.