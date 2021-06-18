When A Journalist Asked Amitabh Bachchan If He Is Arrogant Right To His Face & Here's How The Megastar Reacted

Is Big B Shy Or Arrogant?

The journalist of Rediff told Mr Bachchan that many people feel he's an arrogant person, but they refrain from asking the same to his face. The journalist further asked Mr Bachchan about people's perception about his image, to which Big B said, "Neither, I'm scared. (Laughs.) By temperament, I am quiet and a lot of times this attitude is misconstrued."

Big B Further Added...

"I am shy. I am distant from any normal given situation. It takes me a long time to get accustomed to people. New situations are very disturbing to me. I'm awkward at socialising," added the Agneepath actor while quashing the rumours about him being an arrogant actor.

Amitabh On Limited Friend Circle

In the same interview, Amitabh Bachchan also disclosed that he's a man of few friends and doesn't enjoy socialising much. He would rather spend quality time with his family than partying with industry people.

Does Amitabh Not Trust People?

When asked if he avoids making new friends because he doesn't trust people from the industry easily, Amitabh said, "It's not got anything to do with that. I find the whole process of meeting, of introductions, of getting close to each other, the whole process of friendship- I just don't fall in place there."

Are Big B's Friends From Industry?

On this, the Kaala Patthar actor replied, "Some are, and some are not. And I think that we're friends because they are able to understand this aspect of me. So they never impose themselves or their friendship on me. And I like that."

Cut to present, Amitabh Bachchan's personality has changed a lot. Today, he loves to socialise with people from the industry, especially the young generation