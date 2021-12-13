kareena-kapoor-khan-confirms-she-has-tested-positive-for-covid-19

Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is following all medical protocols to stay safe and isolated. She wrote on her Instagram page, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Earlier, while speaking about the ongoing pandemic, Kareena had said that it is necessary for every parent to have a conversation with their kids about the virus so that they have a better understanding about the same.

"We don't realise that our kids are also absorbing what's going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It's really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us - medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers - please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain," she had written in an Instagram post.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha's Hansal Mehta's next and Karan Johar's Takht.