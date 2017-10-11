 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan To Star In 'License To Wed' Remake As Robin Williams Character?

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 75th birthday today and age is just a number for him as he's working on movies, TV shows, commercials and various other platforms that'll make even an actor in his 20s feel weak and tired. His stamina is unmatched and he feels and works as though he's still in his 30s.

Big B has an outstanding persona and reports are doing the rounds that he'll next be seen in the remake of the iconic movie Licence To Wed, and he'll play the character of Robin Williams. A source close to the development said to DNA, "Robin Williams' License To Wed is being remade in Hindi. Warner Bros who distributed the original are planning to produce the Hindi version. They have found a director to helm the romantic comedy."

The source further commented, "Big B already has given his October and November dates for the football biopic - Jhund. The Race 3 team plans to begin their shoot around the same time. The clash of dates meant that Bachchan had to choose one and since he had already given his dates to Jhund, he politely turned down Race 3."

So, we'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation by Amitabh Bachchan or the film-makers of the remake. It's a busy year for Big B and we wish him a happy 75th birthday and many more years to come.