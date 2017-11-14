 »   »   » Trolls Call Deepika Padukone Naked; Slut-Shames Her For Not Sporting Saree In A 'Sanskaari' Way

Be it for her upcoming film Padmavati or her on-off relationship with boyfriend Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

Apart from these two reasons, the actress has been constantly being slammed by some of her fans for her dressing choice and sadly it has happened once again. It all started when Deepika donned a Sabyasachi black saree for GQ event and ended up being slut-shamed for her outfit.

Disgusting! From calling her 'naked' to slamming her for flaunting her 'cleavage', the comments from trollers were downright cheap and disgusting. Deepika Looked Amazing! Keeping the 'sanskaari' trolls aside, we totally feel that Deepika Padukone just nailed her black-saree look and looked every bit hot! Recently, She Was Slammed For Getting High & Posing With Ranbir's Cousins Recently, Deepika Padukone threw a bash at her residence and she was seen chilling with Ranbir Kapoor's cousins Aadar & Armaan Jain and many had slut-shamed Deepika, calling her 'drunk' and 'vulgar'. Deepika, On The Work Front On the work front, she will be next seen in Padmavati. The film is constantly surrounded by controversies, courtesy - Rajput Karni Sena.

However, Deepika is one strong-headed lady and she knows how to give a royal ignore to all the negative elements on the social-media! Atta girl!