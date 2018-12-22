 »   »   »  Airport Looks: Deepika Looks Like A Cool Hippy, Soha Ali Khan’s Daughter Too Cute

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
It was a busy day at the airport for celeb spotting today. A day after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reception in Mumbai, celebs were spotted travelling to and fro Mumbai airport in their best, sometimes comfortable, airport looks. Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Yami Gautam, Boney Kapoor, and Soha Ali Khan were spotted at the airport today. Stealing the show was Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Ali Khan, who looked too adorable. Check out the pictures!
Deepika, Straight Outta 60s
Deepika Padukone was spotted traveling from Mumbai airport. Looking too hot to handle in a black and gold lehenga last night at NickYanka's reception, Deepika changed gears today with her airport look. She looked like a cool, don't-carish hippy in an oversized white turtleneck sweater paired with flaired denim pants. She looked like she had stepped out straight out of the 60s.
Inaaya Looks Darling
Soha Ali Khan was spotted with her adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha was wearing an orange top with black leggings over which she had on a black checkered coat. Inaaya looked like a darling cuddled up in her mum's arms, wearing a pink top and white bottoms.
Plaid Is Chic
The fashionista, Malaika Arora looked chic as she stepped into the airport today. She was wearing a plaid grey dress with a matching over - coat hung on her shoulders. Doesn't Malaika know how to slay every kind of look possible?
Yami Looking Boho-Pretty
Actress Yami Gautam looked pretty in a boho style long maroon dress, wearing a black cardigan over it. Yami is all geared up for her next release URI in which she will share screen space with actor Vicky Kaushal. Yami will be seen in the role of an intelligence officer for the first time. She had to cut off her hair for this role. She can still be seen sporting the same look.
Boney Kapoor Also Spotted At Airport
Boney Kapoor was also spotted at the airport today. He looked comfortable in a grey track suit as he smiled for the cameras.
