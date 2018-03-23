 »   »   » Tiger Shroff & Sajid Nadiadwala All Set For Hat-trick With Baaghi 2!

Eversince the trailer has released Baaghi 2 has been creating immense buzz for its power packed action. Sajid Nadiadwala has pushed the envelope with his supreme production values and Tiger Shroff has delivered a stellar performance, which can be seen in the trailer.

Baaghi 2 is set to be yet another entertainer coming from the duo. Director Ahmed Khan has also been praised for his direction in Baaghi 2, as he has successfully crafted an entertaining film which has action, romance, dance, songs and revenge as its main elements, the glimpses of which can be seen in the trailer.



Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti which released in 2014 had become the highest grossing film for a debutant. Later Baaghi came and became one of the highest grosser of the year. The prolific producer has delivered a hat-trick of successful films with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar and has delivered two hit films with Varun Dhawan too.



Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 2' will mark his third association with Tiger Shroff. Both have created benchmarks in the action genre with their collaborative efforts. Tiger shares, "I have a great amount of respect for Sajid sir. He's been there for me from my first day. I hope with this film we get the same amount of love that Heropanti and Baaghi received."



Tiger Shroff aka Ronnie has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel. Baaghi 2 brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.



