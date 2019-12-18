Ajay Devgn Turns Down Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra!

Ajay Devgn, the action hero of Bollywood is totally busy in his career with some ambitious projects lining up. According to the latest updates, Ajay Devgn has turned down Baiju Bawra, the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali project. The actor was approached to play the role of Tansen, the legendary Hindustani classical musician in the movie.

As per the reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was keen to cast Ajay Devgn in Baiju Bawra, which narrates the story of a peasant-class singer who succeeded in beating Tansen, the celebrated singer. If the reports are to be believed, the Tanhaji star was not happy with the character sketch of Tansen in the project.

The actor felt that the titular character Baiju has more importance and screenspace while compared to the character of Tansen, which is more like a parallel lead. According to the sources close to the project, this is the reason why Ajay Devgn turned down Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project.

However, Ajay and Bhansali will soon join hands for the upcoming Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ajay Devgn appears in an extended cameo in the highly-anticipated movie. Reportedly, the Singham actor is playing a senior don with a golden heart, who teaches Gangubai the basics of the field and ends up falling for her.

Ajay Devgn has earlier teamed up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the highly celebrated love story Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. If the reports are to be true, Baiju Bawra will feature Bhansali's favourite leading man Ranveer Singh in the titular role. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the movie, which is expected to hit the theatres for Diwali 2021.

