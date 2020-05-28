AbRam Khan's Lockdown Birthday Celebrations: His 'Favourite Person' SRK Reads Scary Stories To Him

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam turned seven on Wednesday (May 27, 2020). The little munchkin celebrated the special day with his family at home amid the nationwide lockdown.

Recently, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram to share a sweet video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam. In the video, King Khan, like a doting father, is seen reading out to him from a book of horror stories.

While we can't hear what Shah Rukh Khan is reading, his wife Gauri has edited the video with the track 'Watermelon Sugar' by Harry Styles playing in the background. She captioned the video as, "Listening to 'scary' stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person."

Have a look here.

Earlier, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan had shared that he is using the lockdown to spend some quality time with kids. Talking about his quarantine routine, he had tweeted, "In spite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They are in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend the rest of the day cleaning up their toys!"

In an interview with DNA, the Zero actor had revealed that AbRam likes being around him. He was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "I think he loves being around me. Unlike Suhana and Aryan, he is more people-friendly. He gets happy seeing my fans. On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, 'Papa, peoples have come. Let's go meet them'. He calls them 'peoples' and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them. He's a smart, intelligent kid and extremely fun to be with. And with him, I become a kid myself."

Speaking about films, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next project. However, he will be seen in a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. Also, he recently produced the Netflix series Betaal under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

