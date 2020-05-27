Ajay Devgn Gets Emotional On Dad Veeru Devgn's First Death Anniversary: I Can Feel You Beside Me

Ajay Devgn's father and noted action director Veeru Devgn passed away following a cardiac arrest on May 27, 2019. On his late father's first death anniversary today, the Singham actor took to his Instagram page to pen an emotional note for him.

Ajay posted a montage of pictures of himself with his late father in a video format and captioned his post as, "Dear Dad, it's a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me-quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring."

Have a look at the post.

Speaking about his father, Ajay had said in one of his interviews, "The Singham in my life can only be my father. Because he is a man who came to Bombay at that point in time with Rs 4 in his pocket, wanting to become something, struggled, washed and lived in taxis so he could live here, did not eat food for eight days at times, worked so hard, became a street fighter from there till Mr Ravi Khanna saw him one day asking him whether he would become a fight director. From there, his growth from nowhere to become India's topmost action director is remarkable."

He had further added, "I have seen him getting so much respect that some of the biggest actors would touch his feet, wanting to work with him. By the time I was born, he had enough money. As a kid and being an action director's son, I still had the same lifestyle I have today, including owning a Mercedes. He has 50 stitches in his head and has broken every bone in his body. So no one else can be my Singham."

Veeru Devgn worked as an action director in films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mahaanta, Itihaas, Prem, Prem Granth, Jaan, Haqeeqat, Lal Baadshah and many others. He donned the directorial hat for the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam, which starred his son Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

