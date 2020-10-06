ajay-devgn-s-brother-anil-devgan-passes-away

Actor Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan passed away last night (October 5, 2020). A few minutes ago, the actor shared the unfortunate news on his Twitter page and wrote, "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet."

Anil Devgan was best known for directing films like Raju Chacha (2000), Blackmail (2005) and Haal-e-Dil (2008). He was also the creative director of Ajay Devgn's popular films like Shivaay (2016) and Son Of Sardaar (2012). He is survived by his wife and a son.

Ajay Devgn's fans are heartbroken to learn about his brother's sudden demise, and are asking the actor to stay strong. It's indeed a tough time for the Devgn family.

Abhishek Bachchan and Boney Kapoor were among the first ones from the industry to send their condolences to Ajay Devgn and his family.

May Anil Devgan's soul rest in peace.

