Akshay Kumar Contributes Rs 1 Crore To Assam Flood Relief, CM Sarbananda Sonowal Thanks The Actor

Akshay Kumar has contributed to Assam flood relief by donating Rs 1 crore. Assam's Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to his Twitter handle to thank the Khiladi of Bollywood for his generous donation in support of Assam flood relief.

Sonowal expressed gratitude towards Akshay for his constant support to the state of Assam in times of crisis. He wrote on Twitter, "Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena."

Not just Assam, but Akshay contributed towards the flood relief in Bihar as well, as both states have been reeling under massive floods. Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, "On Thursday, Akshay Kumar spoke to CMs of Bihar and Assam and pledged a sum of Rs 1 crore each at a time when these areas are affected by the natural calamity. Both the chief ministers have expressed gratitude and appreciated his gesture that amid so much negativity all around, he could think of the betterment of these states."

Recently, celebrity couples Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too pledged their support towards flood relief in Assam and Bihar.

Coming back to Akshay, the actor is known for making huge contributions in times of crisis. He was among the first celebrities of the Hindi film industry to donate to the Prime Minister Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES), to help the country deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Akshay is currently shooting for Bell Bottom in Scotland.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar To Fly To Scotland To Shoot For 'Bell Bottom' Amid COVID-19!

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Draw Attention To Assam Floods, Make Contributions To Flood Relief