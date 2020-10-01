Akshay Kumar Says 'Bell Bottom Completed'; Releases New Poster Of The Film

Have A Look At The New Poster Of Bell Bottom

Akshay dropped a new poster of the film on his Twitter page and captioned it as, "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here's the poster."

Akshay Kumar's Co-Stars Vaani Kapoor And Huma Qureshi On Completing The Film's Shoot

Akshay's co-star Vaani Kapoor was quoted as saying, "This was easily among the smoothest productions that I have been a part of. I was concerned about how it was going to play out, given the fear and health concerns but I must thank and congratulate Pooja Entertainment for the fantastic planning and the attention to detail. I hope this gives encouragement and confidence to other people back home to shoot."

Huma Qureshi, who plays a pivotal role in the film, also shared the new poster and wrote, "Shooting a film felt impossible in this environment. But this team ensured that we do it well and with flair! You guys rock!!!"

Akshay Kumar Says New Normal Has Made Us Realize A Different Way Of Working

Talking about completing the start-to-finish shooting of the film, Akshay was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "It's teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realize a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it's time to get things moving again."