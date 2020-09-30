Akshay Kumar Wraps Up Bell Bottom's Scotland Schedule

Akshay's Wrap Up Picture With Team

According to reports, the film is running behind schedule because of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, and the next schedule is set to be shot in London. The cast and crew has been making up for the lost time and the 14 day quarantine on arriving in Scotland. It was also reported that Kumar broke his 18-year rule of working eight hours a day and worked double shift.

Jackky Bhagnani On Bell Bottom's Shooting

Earlier, Jackky Bhagnani talked about the shooting post-pandemic and said, "Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when he suggested two units we were absolutely stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energised and also pitching in their best. It's like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen."

Bell Bottom's Next Schedule Is In London

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is slated for release on April 2, 2021. Written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in lead roles. The story based on true events is set during the 1980s and will follow a forgotten hero of the era.