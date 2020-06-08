Alia Bhatt Bonds With Ranbir Kapoor’s Pet & The Pictures Are Adorable!

It's known to all that lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have moved in together amid the Novel Coronavirus lockdown. The duo has been spending quality with each other and using the lockdown time to know each other better. In her latest Instagram post, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself with Ranbir's pet and boy, it spoke volumes about her bond with the pooch. Alia captioned the picture saying, "They make everything better."

Netizens are in awe of Alia's latest Instagram post and are also urging Alia to share her picture with Ranbir too! Many also pulled Alia's leg by saying that she's looking so 'tiny' in front of Ranbir's pet. Nonetheless, they are happy to see Alia's latest post as it shuts down the alleged break up rumours about the couple.

With respect to work, Alia will next be seen in Brahmastra. The film also casts her beau, Ranbir Kapoor and fans are quite excited to see the chemistry of the lovebirds on the silver screen. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and it also features Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has other big-budget films too in her kitty i.e., Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Karan Johar's Takht, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.

While the actress has already shot many portions for Brahmastra, she will soon kick-start the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi, which marks her first collaboration with the maverick director, Bhansali. She is yet to shoot RRR and Sadak 2's shoot was postponed too owing to COVID-19.