Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 42 Years Of Don; Remembers Producer Nariman Irani

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of his superhit film Don. The actor dug out several old pictures from the film's shoot and award functions, to share with his fans on Tuesday.

Amitabh Bachchan had won the Best Actor Filmfare Award for the film shared a picture of himself with Nutan, who had also reviewed an award that year. He captioned the tweet as, "42 years of DON .. with Nutan ji Best Actor Filmfare for Don .. produced by Nariman Irani .. passed away through a freak accident .. I dedicated the Award to his wife .. called her on stage."

Talking more about the same on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "..she was very reluctant but persuaded by several came up .. those days the award used to be announced months before .. would be held at Shanmukhanand Hall .. and the surprise moment would be who would come to give the award .. since the winner was already known .."

T 3528 - 42 years of DON .. goodness ! some memories ..

winning Best Actor Filmfare with Nutan ji ..producer Nariman Irani , Chandra Barot , director .. Jaya & me at Filmfare award ceremony .. we lost Nariman Irani before the film could release .. I dedicated award to his wife pic.twitter.com/vueBAii7CL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2020

Big B also recalled working with Nariman Irani while on the set and shared an incident. He wrote, ".. while he was shooting for a film Nariman Bawa, suddenly noticed, that the set where they were working was about to crumble and fall .. a young child was playing around it .. Nariman fearing the kid would get crushed, ran, jumped on the kid and saved him, but in doing so he injured himself, as he fell .. and never came out of the complications that arose after that .. it was such a sad moment .. God's own man .. simple, uncomplicated, soft-spoken and a master in his craft .. just could not live to see the end of the film DON .."

The 1978 release Don, was one of the biggest blockbusters of Amitabh Bachchan's career. The film followed a gangster and his doppelganger who is appointed by the police for an undercover operation. It also stars, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri and others in pivotal roles.

Years later in 2006, the film was remade with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Priyanka Chopra.

